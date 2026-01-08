ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Expressing serious concern over the rising number of foreign products, particularly from Bangladesh, the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) has urged higher authorities to review and regulate market access for foreign brands in the twelve Himalayan states: Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal (hills), Assam (hills), Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reaffirming its willingness to engage in dialogue with the state and central governments and relevant authorities to arrive at balanced solutions that protect local interests while supporting national economic objectives, ACCI demanded strict monitoring of the quality, pricing, and statutory compliance of imported products; policy protection and incentives for local traders, MSMEs, and indigenous manufacturers; strong promotion and preference for Indian and local brands; and mandatory consultation with ACCI before granting any trade relaxations.

Expressing shock over the growing presence of foreign brands-particularly Bangladeshi products-ACCI highlighted the severe impact on local traders and small businesses. The organization pointed out that brands such as PRAN-RFL Group (food and beverages), Hatil and Otobi (furniture), Beximco Pharmaceuticals, and Rahimafrooz Group products have gained market access across the country, including Northeast India.

While respecting lawful international trade and regional cooperation, ACCI said that unregulated or excessive market penetration of branded foreign products is creating unfair competition for local traders, MSMEs, and indigenous entrepreneurs, especially in the sensitive border state of Arunachal Pradesh, negatively affecting the local economy.

“Local traders bear significantly higher transportation and operational costs, making it extremely difficult to compete with low-priced imported goods. This situation directly affects local employment, traditional trades, and undermines the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local,” said ACCI president Tarh Nachung.

Highlighting the strategic and economic sensitivity of the Himalayan states, Nachung urged policymakers to adopt a region-specific approach when framing trade and market-access policies. He warned that the unchecked inflow of foreign-branded products could weaken the fragile economic ecosystem of the Northeast region.

Stating that there are only a few distributors of the above-mentioned brands in the state, ACCI said, “They should forthwith surrender their licenses, and retailers should either sell or dispose of their stock within a week.” The ACCI team will conduct surprise market checks across the state, and any retailer or wholesaler found with stock will face action, including recommendations for license cancellation for adopting anti-consumer practices, Nachung warned.

This constructive and non-confrontational protest by ACCI aims to ensure fair trade practices and sustainable local economic growth without opposing international trade, he added.