DAPORIJO, 7 Jan: A team of officials from Upper Subansiri district administration, led by Town Magistrate Ama Nungnu Mara on Wednesday, conducted an unannounced inspection of all pharmacies operating within Daporijo town, and detected several irregularities.

The irregularities included stocking of expired medicines, running businesses without valid trading licences, and failure to produce mandatory certificates as required under prevailing rules and regulations.

All expired medicines were seized and disposed of through the deep pit burial method following due procedure in the presence of the inspection team.

Taking serious note of these violations, the district administration stated that necessary legal actions will be initiated against the defaulters as per the provisions of law to safeguard public health and consumer safety.

The district administration appealed to all pharmacy owners and traders to strictly adhere to licensing norms and regulatory requirements and to ensure that only safe and valid medicines are sold to the public. (DIPRO)