ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh received developmental support from the Centre last year, with the North Eastern Council (NEC) releasing funds for healthcare infrastructure, road connectivity, tourism facilities, and livelihood generation to strengthen growth and access in the border state, an official statement said.

The NEC during the month of December last released a total of Rs 4.24 crore for several priority projects in Arunachal, a statement from the apex statutory planning and development body for the Northeastern states said on Friday.

The projects include the construction of a nursing hostel at the district hospital in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, a maternity and child care centre in Miao in Changlang district, and the development of the Tissa view point near Tissa Camp in Tirap district.

The projects are aimed at improving healthcare services and promoting tourism-linked infrastructure in the state.

In a major boost to connectivity, the NEC also released Rs 13.50 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) for key road projects in Arunachal.

The funding covers construction and improvement of the Murung Gika to Panior bridge point road via Sarchgai, Mate, Kusuk and Pan, spanning 21 km in Papum Pare district, as well as the Bana EAC to Richukrong headquarters road in East Kameng district, the statement said.

These projects are expected to significantly improve access to remote and administrative areas, benefiting around 19,500 people across 15 villages. The statement also highlighted the successful completion of a Rs 2.60-crore livelihood generation project in the state for migrant workers who returned to the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Implemented under the industries sector, the project focused on skill development and promotion of self-employment opportunities, enabling beneficiaries to take up sustainable income-generating activities within the state.

The initiative has helped reduce distress migration while strengthening local economic resilience in the post-pandemic period.

In the education and youth sector, students from the state also benefitted from the North East Students Programme for Awareness, Reach and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS), a flagship initiative of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)Ministry.

Under the programme, selected students from the Northeast were taken on guided visits to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres in Bengaluru, giving them firsthand exposure to India’s space science and technology ecosystem.

The initiative aims to inspire young minds, promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and encourage careers in space science and allied fields.

Overall, the NEC released Rs 76.78 crore across the Northeastern states and regional agencies during December 2025 for a wide range of projects covering infrastructure, livelihoods, education, research, culture and innovation.

The continued flow of funds underscores the Centre’s commitment to inclusive development and balanced regional growth in Arunachal and the wider Northeast, the statement added. (PTI)