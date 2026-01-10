Editor,

We would like to reach out to the department concerned regarding the medical fitness test under the combined secondary level (CSL) exam which was supposed to be conducted from 15 December, 2025 onwards by the APSSB, but was postponed till the completion of the panchayat elections.

All the processes of the panchayat elections were completed by 23 December, 2025, and still there is no intimation about the medical fitness test from the APSSB till now.

All the provisionally selected candidates are losing their patience and they want to be sure that they are either selected or rejected, so that they can start preparing for other exams.

Therefore, it is a humble request to the chairman, members, secretary and controller of examination of the APSSB to let us know when the medical fitness test is going to be conducted, and to declare the result as soon as possible.

Aspirants