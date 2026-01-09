Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: In a major development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Rajo Gyadi, a former zilla parishad member and known entrepreneur, and one Yayo Yangfo for allegedly acting as brokers in facilitating bribe collection in the Lada-Sarli land compensation scam.

With this, ACB has arrested four persons so far in connection with the multi-crore compensation scam.

The ACB in a release informed that Gyadi was in connivance with former district land revenue and settlement officer Takam Kechak. “Rajo Gyadi, in connivance with the then DLRSO Seppa, got the compensation award fraudulently enhanced for some private persons. Along with one more absconding accused, they collected a total of Rs 19.51 crore from the beneficiaries,” they claimed.

“Out of the total Rs 19.51 crore collected, Gyadi collected Rs 1.96 crore through post-dated cheques in his own bank accounts and related firms,” the ACB informed.

It further divulged that the other accused, Yangfo, in connivance with one more accused, collected Rs 1.77 crore through post-dated cheques. This amount of Rs 1.77 crore is included in the above figure of Rs 19.51 crore. “He was instrumental in routing the above bribe money through the use of post-dated cheques from the accounts of beneficiaries,” the ACB added.

The ACB further informed that one Khya Byagang has also been arrested because of his role in the syndicate, leading to the discovery of the above facts. It is alleged that Rs 1.60 crore in total had gone from Bagang’s account to Gyadi’s personal and firm accounts.

The ACB reiterated that “the investigation is continuing based on the evidence collected and adduced.”

The strict action by the ACB against corruption underscores the government’s firm commitment to curbing corruption. The Bureau urged citizens to report to the ACB if anyone approaches them with demand for bribes.