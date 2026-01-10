[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Two millennials – Likha Nari Tadar and Tok Tabin Camdir – will be the new mayor and deputy mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The state BJP on Friday announced the duo as the party’s candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

Out of the total 20 corporator seats, the BJP won 14. The announcement came after intense speculation over the mayoral candidate, with several women corporators being named as potential contenders. Both are first-time corporators, with Tadar elected from Ward 16 in Naharlagun and Camdir from Ward 19 in Nirjuli.

The duo will be sworn in on 12 January.

Born in 1988, Likha Nari Tadar originally hails from Keyi Panyor district. She completed a diploma in electronics and communication in Tamil Nadu and later earned a BA degree from MGU, Meghalaya. Tadar has been associated with the saffron party since 2012. She won the corporator election from Ward 16, defeating Techi Hare of the LJP. At present, she is holding the charge of the head of the IT cell of the BJP Arunachal unit. Tadar is considered close to the BJP leadership in the state. After IMC became a corporation, she will be its first female mayor.

On the other hand, Tok Tabin Camdir, the BJP candidate for deputy mayor, won the corporator election from Ward 19 uncontested. Born in 1984, Tabin is a native of Lekhi village. He holds a BA degree and previously served as general secretary of the Nirjuli Market Committee from 2010 to 2024. He is currently a joint secretary of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Talking to this daily, Tadar said that after assuming charge as mayor, she will focus on cleanliness and basic civic services.

“In line with the vision of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as the mayor and head of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, my duty is to lead the corporation along with all 20 corporators, ensuring equal development of all wards. I will fulfil all statutory responsibilities, focus on cleanliness and basic civic services, address public complaints promptly, and involve citizens to build civic sense and a strong sense of belonging towards Itanagar,” Tadar said.

Meanwhile, in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has nominated Tagom Padung as chief councillor and Kamin Lego as deputy chief councillor. The party won five of the total eight councillor seats. The BJP secured two seats, while one seat was won by an independent candidate.

The PPA is set to create history by becoming the first regional party of Arunachal to govern a municipal body in the state.