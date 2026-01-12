Editor,

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Pema Khandu, has emphasised on decentralised development. In fact, the government under Khandu’s visionary leadership has brought about the kind of development which is suitable for particular regions. Likewise, through the Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Ziro, the CM has announced a science and commerce degree college, which is the need of the hour not only for the people of Ziro but for the education of entire Aruna-chal, keeping in mind the successful operational of educational institutions in Ziro valley, be it St Claret College, or Blue Pine Residential English School, or Padi Lailang Memorial School.

The Khandu government has given the Ziro Municipal Council (whose election is going to be conducted shortly), seeing the haphazard growth of Ziro town, for future planned development. But the irony is that, under the leadership of local MLA Hage Appa, all the locations of the projects to be implemented do not align with the vision and future prospects. One example is the Kendra Vidyalaya, which is being built on the park by ending the open space for recreational in Manipolyang, and the degree college has been earmarked on the existing Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School (DKGHSSZ) Ziro. I do not comprehend the underlying planning and vision of earmarking the DKGHSS for a degree college. We can clearly see that, once the college is built, there is going to be plenty of traffic congestion as this area falls at one of the markets. Further, if the college is built, it wouldn’t be possible to expand it because of lack of space.

Also, if the erstwhile government secondary school Ziro is doesn’t need the space it has for games and sports activities, it should be officially developed as a park and the college on the outskirts of the town.

It’s insane that someone could think of closing all open spaces. Instead, they should create more open spaces. For example, the New Abotani Hall at Club Road should be built on the outskirts of the town, leaving that space as a parking area. Now the hall is built on the same place and the meeting of 4-500 persons will take place. Where are the vehicles of 500 persons going to be parked?

Suggestion: Local MLA Hage Appa should call a meeting to all the apex bodies of Ziro valley and the ZPMs and prepare a guideline that any development which comes to Ziro valley should be done on plots of available, and the person owning the plot should sacrifice his/her plot of land for the purpose.

Please reverify the place for the degree college in the Hakhe-Tari Pange or Taley forest area. Roads are already existing; they just need some maintenance. The idea should be not for fast commencement of the academy but should be of planned development, sustained students progression, and future expansion.

