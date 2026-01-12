Editor,

Regarded as one of the greatest modern Indian thinkers, philosopher and social reformer, Swami Vivekananda believed that the future of any nation depends upon its human resources, especially the youths.

In order to honour his vision for youth empowerment and messages of self-confidence, selfless service, patriotism and spiritual strength for Bharat nirman, 12 January, the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated as the National Youth Day across the country.

This day emphasis1es his ideals of courage, discipline, selfless service, adhyatma and universal brotherhood, encouraging youths to strive for excellence and contribute positively to the society.

His message “Strength is life, weakness is death” thus was to motivate millions, especially in India, a nation with a huge youth population, to wake up from their worries, dilemmas, anxieties and depressions and walk forth with determination and dedication.

Swami Vivekananda believed in education as the ultimate weapon of individual and national empowerment. He advocated accessible education, particularly for the common people, and that is how it inspired Eknathji Ranade, the founder president of the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari to go for this educational movement here in this hilly state of Arunachal Pradesh, the first VKV being established in 1977 and which now has over 41 vidyalayas since its inception, catering to both boys’ and girls’ education.

The sapling planted way back then has now germinated into a huge tree with its branches spread across the nation and the state in form of VKV alumni giving their best possible services as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entrepreneurs, politicians and even if not all these, at least good civilians.

In the digital world of today, when the youths of the world and India are into anxiety and depression because of societal, educational and unemployment issues, the teachings of Swami Vivekananda do really make an impact.

His famous line “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached” is for those youths who feel they have been marginalised or dejected and have lost hope. Swamiji’s motivating message to them was that they should not forget that each individual has within them the ability to achieve greatness if they work hard and have faith in themselves.

In conclusion, the thoughts and teachings of Swami Vivekananda continue to be highly relevant not only to the youths of India but the world too and will continue to do so for ages together. He is one of those whose teachings keep inspiring the youths to preserve and promote the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of India, to develop their inner strength to serve others and to promote peace, unity and harmony in the world.

Remembering him on his janmthithi, I on behalf of the people of this beautiful state do pray to Swamiji to bless us all with his divyagyaan and and keep inspiring.

Gyamde Gumja Tamin