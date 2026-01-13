Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the hopeless authorities and the general public to the alarming state of unchecked construction activities in Itanagar, which is steadily turning the capital into an unsustainable, mentally exhausting and distressing place to live in.

Almost every nook and corner of the city echoes with continuous hammering, drilling, and construction noise from early morning till evening. What was once a relatively calm and peaceful town has now become a permanent construction zone, making daily life utterly miserable for residents who seek basic peace, rest, and mental wellbeing.

Even residential colonies and sectors meant to be zones of quiet living are no longer spared. Driven by greed for land and space, people construct houses without leaving even a minimal gap between buildings. There is little regard for privacy, ventilation, sunlight, or the comfort of neighbouring households. Windows now open into walls, and homes stand so close that personal space has virtually disappeared.

Such reckless construction reflects not just poor urban planning but also a disturbing lack of civic sense. The absence of strict regulation and enforcement has encouraged individuals to prioritise personal gain over collective harmony. If this continues unchecked, Itanagar risks losing not only its tranquillity but also its livability.

Urbanisation should elevate collective living standards, not erode them. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing in Itanagar is growth without grace, construction without conscience, and wealth without wisdom, especially among the filthy rich corrupt people whose prosperity has not been guided by ethical values.

Kaling