Editor,

I wish to highlight a public concern regarding the junior engineer (JE) recruitment, in view of the pending assistant engineer (AE) civil engineering process.

Since AE civil recruitment is delayed due to a court case, the commission plans to proceed with the JE exam and maintain a waiting list to avoid vacant posts. While this may prevent vacancies, it raises concerns over fairness.

After the final JE merit list is out, departmental preferences are frozen. If higher-ranked JEs later leave for AE civil engineering posts, vacancies are filled from the waiting list. This can allow wait-listed candidates to get better departments, such as PWD, while lower-ranked but already selected JEs remain in less preferred departments, with no option for reallocation.

If the commission continues with the waiting list, it is respectfully requested to also allow limited and transparent reallocation of choice preferences to ensure that merit is not compromised.

Aspirant