NEW DELHI, 2 Feb: The Centre and the union territory of Ladakh administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk tried to instigate Gen Z for protests like in Nepal and Bangladesh.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PV Varale was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that Wangchuk even referred to ‘Arab Springs’-like agitation which has led to the overthrow of multiple governments in countries of the Arab world.

“He carefully crafted his speech to instigate Gen Z and asked for agitations like in Nepal and Bangladesh and used speeches of Mahatma Gandhi to cover the real intention,” Mehta said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

On 29 January, Wangchuk, who is under detention in the Jodhpur Central Jail, denied allegations that he made a statement to overthrow the government like the ‘Arab Spring’, emphasising that he has the democratic right to criticise and protest.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that police have relied on “borrowed material” and selective videos to mislead the detaining authority.

Angmo claims the detention is illegal and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on 26 September last year, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the union territory.

The government accused him of inciting the violence.

Angmo said the unfortunate events of violence in Leh on 24 September last year cannot be attributed to the actions or statements of Wangchuk in any manner. Wangchuk himself condemned the violence through his social media handles and categorically said violence would lead to the failure of Ladakh’s “tapasya” and peaceful pursuit of five years, Angmo said, adding it was the saddest day of his life. (PTI)