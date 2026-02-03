ZIRO, 2 Feb: Expressing serious concern over land encroachment, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme said that once government land is allotted to a department, its protection and maintenance is the responsibility of the HoD concerned.

Addressing a meeting with the superintendent of police (SP), administrative officers and heads of departments here on Monday to review administrative functioning and developmental progress, the DC urged all departments to remain vigilant, take prompt action against encroachment of government land, and ensure erection of boundary walls for safeguarding departmental land.

A wide range of issues were discussed during the meeting. However, the main focus remained on prevention of land encroachment, strict maintenance of attendance of officials, timely completion of flagship schemes, and creation of mass awareness on fire safety measures.

The deputy commissioner also directed all HoDs to strictly monitor attendance of subordinate officers and staff to ensure attentiveness, accountability and smooth delivery of public services.

Emphasising the importance of development outcomes, Perme urged all departments to complete flagship schemes within the stipulated timelines in order to improve the district’s performance across all key parameters.

Citing repeated incidents of fire accidents in the valley, she stressed the need for strict adherence to fire safety protocols both in offices and residential areas.

She advised the use of good quality, high-resistance electrical wiring during house construction, and highlighted basic preventive measures such as checking gas connections and heaters before sleeping or leaving homes.

The DC directed the district disaster management officer and the district information and public relations officer to create mass awareness on fire safety measures in every village of the valley.

SP Keni Bagra, along with other HoDs, also spoke during the meeting and shared their inputs on the issues discussed. (DIPRO)