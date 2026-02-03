ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The Donggin festival of the Adi Bori community was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour across the state, reaffirming the community’s commitment to preserving its cultural identity and heritage.

Attending the festival, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar urged the people to uphold their heritage, cautioning that many aspects of the tribal culture are endangered by modern influences. She called upon the younger generation to play an active role in carrying forward the unique identity of their society, and also advised the youths to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Adi Ba:nè Anè Kèbang president Yamek Mize Taggu emphasised the importance of using local dialects in daily life, warning that neglecting native languages could lead to cultural erosion.

Committee president Hanggung Yaying highlighted Donggin’s agricultural roots, noting its purpose of celebrating the wellbeing of humankind.

Games & sports secretary Prem Yaying highlighted the festival’s mythology, explaining that in earlier times Donggin encompassed several festivals – Mopun, Geneh, Liih, and Tapu – which have now been consolidated into a single celebration observed annually on 2 February.

The day was marked by vibrant folk dance performances by rasengs (women’s groups), showcasing the rich cultural traditions of the Adi Bori community.