Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vowed to take action against all those involved in the alleged land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the ambitious Frontier Highway project. The controversy surrounding the project has been hitting headlines for months, even as the case is under investigation. The latest assurance from the chief minister came during the legislative assembly session.

Khandu said that those who have fraudulently taken money in the name of compensation will have to deposit the amount back into the government exchequer. They will not be spared, and stringent action will be initiated against them.

Members were also told that the union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the matter, while the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a preliminary probe at its own level.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly found that compensation paid to affected landowners was on the higher side. It has arrested four persons in connection with the case and seized Rs 11.5 crore from their bank accounts.

Investigations suggest that many more people may be involved in the scam. The total alleged irregularities are said to be around Rs 130 crore for the 125.55-km stretch. Apart from recovery of the money, the investigation must not spare anyone, even if they are politically connected. The ball is now in the court of the ACB and how far it can take the case forward to ensure that all the guilty are brought to justice.