— By Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

Be honest even when life is hard,

Truth is your safest, strongest guard.

Be simple though you may have more,

Keep your feet on the humble floor.

When anger knocks upon your door,

Stay calm and breathe a little more.

When power makes you stand up tall,

Be kind and gentle to one and all.

Do good each day in word and deed,

Help every heart that is in need.

Speak soft words that heal and care,

Show your love in all you share.

Do not boast of wealth or fame,

A quiet life brings a better name.

Forgive the wrongs that people do,

Let peace and patience live in you.

Walk with courage, strong yet kind,

Carry a pure and peaceful mind.

Learn from loss and learn from pain,

Rise with hope again and again.

Let your actions clear the way,

To brighter paths each coming day.

Respect the weak, support the small,

A caring heart is best of all.

Stay thankful for the gifts you see,

Value life’s sweet simplicity.

This is life both wise and true —

Live with love in all you do.