Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Aalo, Likabali, and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday in connection with the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam.

The raids specifically targeted the compensation scam related to the Potin-Bopi stretch of the TAH.

Altogether, raids were carried out at six locations, with four conducted in the ICR. In Aalo, a raid was conducted at the residence of former deputy commissioner Kemo Lollen, who was the DC of Lower Subansiri district when the scam rocked the state. ED officials also conducted raids targeting some of the alleged fake beneficiaries.

Several national media outlets, quoting ED sources, claimed that cash amounting to Rs 2.2 crore was recovered from one of the alleged fake beneficiaries.

The Potin-Bopi stretch of the TAH scam is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). In the past, several people, including senior government officials and fake beneficiaries, have been arrested in connection with the case. ED officials, along with a central paramilitary force from Guwahati, are reportedly conducting the raids.