JULLANG, 7 Feb: Himalayan University (HU) here organised an awareness programme on ‘Applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing learning experiences, research, and outcomes’ on Saturday.

Chairing the programme, HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming higher education, research methodologies, and student learning outcomes.

Naharlagun-based National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Assistant Professor Vivek Kumar in his keynote address elaborated practical applications of AI tools in teaching, assessment, and research innovation.

HU Computer Science Assistant Professor Hemraj Pradhan delivered a talk on future prospectus of AI.

HU’s Zoology HoD Dr Feroz A Shergojri and HU’s Academic Deputy Dean Dr Raja Husain also spoke on the occasion.

HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi, Exam Controller Dr Taher H Khan, Research Dean Dr Debprasad Dev, faculty members and heads of various departments, and students attended the programme.