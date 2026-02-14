GREATER NOIDA, 13 Feb: Three-day annual fest, ‘Chorus 2K26’, of Sharda University, located at Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, concluded recently with a bang with a live performance by popular Indian singer Sunanda Sharma.

This year’s fest, with the theme ‘Festival of dreams and diversity’, focused on witnessing and celebrating the richness of diversity reflected in culture under various platforms such as music, dance, drama, fine arts/literature with young talents from all over India. Almost 60 teams from different universities and colleges participated in various competitions.

The major highlight of the fest was the global village programme, which consisted of students from 28+ countries and various Indian states, besides Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Kashmir, Bihar etc, and the dishes presented were from popular cuisines of each country and various parts of India. Diplomats from various countries were invited and were present on the occasion to celebrate.

Sharda University is a leading institution in Greater Noida, known for its global outlook, academic excellence, and commitment to fostering innovation and community engagement. With a diverse student body and strong industry partnerships, Sharda continues to create platforms that connect education with societal progress.