JAMERI, 13 Feb: Hundreds of residents of Jameri and adjoining villages benefitted from services offered by various government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp held here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar.

The DC visited all the government stalls set up to deliver various public services, and reviewed the services being provided. He interacted with the beneficiaries and encouraged the public to make maximum use of the camp and the welfare schemes offered by different departments.

More than 20 departments participated in the camp, extending a wide range of services to the people.

In East Siang district, a SAD 2.0 camp was organised at Runne village, during which 29 government departments provided services to around 500 beneficiaries.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, accompanied by ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko and others, visited the stalls put up by the departments and interacted with the beneficiaries.

A SAD 2.0 camp was also conducted at Doji Jeko village in Bagra circle of West Siang district on Friday. Over 1,000 people availed of various services provided by over 31 government departments.

The services provided included opening of bank accounts, free medical treatment, etc.

The camp, which was inaugurated by ZPM Yidak Angu, was conducted under the supervision of Bagra Circle Officer Jumi Ete. (DIPROs)