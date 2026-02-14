ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Addressing the urgent need to strengthen early childhood care and education (ECCE) in the state, Samagra Shiksha Arunachal Pradesh is organising a three-day state-level workshop, in collaboration with the SCERT, from 12 to 14 February here.

The workshop is being organised to support the preparation and development of teaching learning materials (TLMs) and teaching resource materials (TRMs) for pre-primary to Grade II, aligned with the National Education Policy-2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

Delivering the keynote address, SCERT Deputy Director DY Ringu emphasised on effective use of the ECCE handbook and textbooks as core teaching-learning resources, integrated with play-based pedagogy to strengthen ECCE.

The three-day workshop has been designed and facilitated by Reach to Teach Foundation, in collaboration with the SCERT. Forty-two master trainers were trained on the ECCE handbook, TLM and TRM to disseminate the learning across the state.

The sessions emphasised on the design of child-friendly, activity-based, and locally contextualised teaching materials. Participants actively engaged in hands-on activities and collaborative exercises to develop innovative and low-cost TLMs suitable for diverse classroom settings across Arunachal.

Through this structured capacity-building initiative, Samagra Shiksha Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step in advancing the goals of NEP-2020 and accelerating the implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission in Arunachal, reaffirming the state’s commitment to ensuring quality foundational learning for every child. (DIPR)