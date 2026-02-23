ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh maintained their undefeated run at the Khelo India Tribal Games Football Championship, 2026, winning both men’s and women’s matches on Sunday.

The women’s team defeated Meghalaya 5-0 at RG Stadium (TRIHMS ground), Naharlagun, while the men’s team won against Sikkim by a solitary goal.

In other matches, Assam’s men’s team lost 2-3 to Nagaland in a keenly contested match played at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, while Tripura women beat Manipur 2-0 at RG Stadium (TRIHMS ground), Naharlagun, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association said in a release.