People from the Northeastern region are routinely mocked in mainland India. Languages and food habit of NE people are weaponised against them. They are subjected to racial slurs and harassment.

The recent incident of racial remarks against women from Arunachal Pradesh has once again exposed the ugly face of national capital. Reports confirm that those involved in the incident have been arrested and most of the chief ministers and political leaders of Northeast region strongly condemned the racial abuse. Their condemnations reflected the collective anger of the region and it sent a clear message that NE region will not remain silent when its people are racially abused. It is a reminder that the voices of NE cannot be ignored.

It is also time for the rest of the country to raise voice of solidarity with the Northeast. It is not a regional issue and silence is no longer an option.

The arrests are a step forward. But fair and speedy justice for the victims is the call of the time.