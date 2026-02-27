PASIGHAT, 26 Feb: A DDR-cum-District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was convened under the chairmanship of East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani here on Thursday to review the progress of critical projects, revenue generation, and the implementation of government schemes.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the status of critical infrastructure projects. She assessed various state- and centrally-funded schemes being executed by different departments across the district. The progress of implementation and ground-level challenges was scrutinised to ensure timely delivery of benefits to the intended beneficiaries.

The DC placed special emphasis on fiscal performance, specifically reviewing the revenue generation departments. She also directed to expedite the process to meet the district’s revenue targets.

The DC further instructed all departmental heads to highlight specific issues where they foresee an inability to meet project deadlines. Officials were also asked to report difficulties in obtaining utilisation certificates for completed works.

The DC stressed the importance of transparent reporting to address bottlenecks early.

She expressed concern over lack of coordination among ground-level functionaries, and specifically directed the health department and the ICDS DD to ensure seamless coordination among ASHAs, anganwadi workers and ANM nurses of the district. “Strict action will be initiated if officers and officials violate government orders or fail to perform their duties,” she added.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on various other issues concerning the districts’ development and administration, with the DC urging all officers to work in synergy for efficient delivery of public services. (DIPRO)