True to its interim budget 2024-25, presented in the Parliament on 1 February, 2024, the central government launched a nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to prevent cervical cancer on Saturday.

The campaign was rolled out simultaneously across all states and union territories. With this launch, India joins over 160 countries that have included HPV vaccination in their national immunisation schedules.

The free-of-cost drive targets approximately 1.15 crore girls, aged 14-15, across the country. In its initial stage, the campaign will run without push for three months, before being merged with the routine immunisation programme.

Cervical cancer, caused by HPV, is the only cancer that can be prevented by a vaccine, if administered on time. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the second most common in India, with over 1,20,000 new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths annually. India alone accounts for 25% of global cervical cancer deaths. The HPV vaccine is reported to be 93-100% effective in preventing cervical cancer.

At the launch of the campaign in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the state has set a target of vaccinating approximately 19,500 girls within the first three months. He emphasised that achieving this target would ensure timely fund allocation from the central government to sustain the drive in the future. The drive will tap into the state’s health infrastructure: 136 primary health centres, 58 community health centres, and 21 district hospitals, including the TRIHMS.

The CM appealed to the medical fraternity, district administrations, and the education department to work in close coordination to ensure maximum coverage.

The launch of the HPV vaccination campaign is not merely about disease prevention; it is about honouring nari shakti. With this initiative, the country acknowledges that empowering women begins with safeguarding their health.

Arunachal must take this campaign seriously and set an example in preventive healthcare. Awareness efforts are essential to counter misinformation surrounding vaccination. Rural outreach, supply chain management, and trained health workers will resolve whether this initiative reaches every corner of the state.