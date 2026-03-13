ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Kolkata bench has taken cognisance of alleged large-scale environmental pollution caused by two ferro-alloy industries operating in Naharlagun and Niglok (E/Siang), following a petition claiming severe air, water and soil contamination affecting several nearby villages.

The matter came up for hearing on 9 March before Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member), filed by the Industrial Growth Centre Pollution Affected People’s Forum (IGCPAPF) and Dishing Tagi.

The petition alleged that the two ferro-alloy companies are releasing pollutants that are adversely affecting villages, including Ruksin, Niglok, Ngorlung, Ralung, Mikong, Mangnang and Lingka.

According to the applicants, emissions from factory chimneys release dense smoke and dust particles that spread into the surrounding atmosphere. The dust is also reportedly settling on agricultural fields and horticulture crops, while contaminating wells, community ponds and streams used by villagers for drinking water.

The application further claims that the pollution has led to a decline in biodiversity, particularly affecting frogs, fish and other aquatic species, while residents have also reported health problems such as respiratory ailments, chronic bronchitis, lung fibrosis and silicosis.

After considering the submissions and documents placed before it, the tribunal observed that the case involves substantial environmental questions under the provisions listed in Schedule I of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The tribunal subsequently issued notices to the respondents, including the Arunachal Pradesh government and other authorities concerned, asking them to submit their replies.

In the petition, the applicants have sought several directions from the tribunal, including the formation of a joint committee comprising independent environmental experts and government officials to investigate the alleged pollution and assess environmental damage.

They have also demanded restoration measures for the affected environment, permanent closure of the two ferro-alloy units on the ground that such an industry is unsuitable in a populated area, initiation of criminal proceedings under Section 19 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 against the company and responsible officials, and imposition of environmental compensation and penalties.

The tribunal has fixed 6 April as the next date of hearing in the matter. (PTI)