ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu said that the state government is working towards building a reliable and quality-driven ecosystem for spice production and marketing to strengthen the spice value chain.

Addressing the gathering at the Large Cardamom Productivity Award distribution ceremony and a ‘buyer-seller meet’ at DK Convention Hall here on Saturday, Wangsu congratulated the award-winning farmers and praised their dedication and disciplined farming practices. He said that their efforts in adopting scientific orchard management have helped improve both the productivity and quality of large cardamom in the region. Wangsu noted that the success of these farmers would motivate others to follow better cultivation practices.

Emphasising the importance of market connectivity, Wangsu said that the buyer-seller meet would help strengthen direct market linkages between growers and buyers, enabling transparent interaction and better price realisation for farmers. He encouraged buyers to collaborate closely with farmer groups and producer organisations in establishing reliable procurement arrangements that ensure stable incomes for growers.

He urged farmers and farmer-producer organisations to maintain proper documentation, adopt simple digital tools, and coordinate with field officers to enhance transparency and creditworthiness.

Wangsu further stressed the need to balance productivity with environmental sustainability, calling for preservation of soil health, prudent water management, and adoption of climate-resilient farming practices in spice cultivation.

During the programme, the minister distributed the Large Cardamom Productivity Awards for the years from 2022-2026 to farmers in recognition of their excellence in cultivation.

The meet also provided a platform for growers, traders, exporters and other stakeholders to interact, exchange ideas, and explore new market opportunities. The initiative is expected to strengthen market linkages and support sustainable growth of the region’s spice sector.

The event, organised by the Spices Board India, was aimed at recognising outstanding large cardamom growers who have achieved high productivity through improved scientific cultivation practices.

Over 250 spice growers, including members of farmer-producer companies and farmer-producer organisations from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya, attended the programme.

Around 35 spice exporters from different parts of the country also participated in the event.