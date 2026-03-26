Mingkeng Osik

PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: All Rounder XI won the 4th Ngorlung Ralung Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, defeating Sirum Narmi in the final on Wednesday.

Man of the Match Akin Tayom was also declared Man of the tournament for his all round performance. Tayom scored a total of 155 run throughout the tournament and captured five wickets. He scored 55 runs and took one wicket in the final match.

Kabit Aje became the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in his kitty.

CC Kangkong was adjudged the best disciplined team.

Organized by the All Star Ngorlung Ralung Committee, the tournament was sponsored by the family of late Nonga Tagi.