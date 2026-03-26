ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A total of 50 youths were trained and skilled during a short-term 5-day skill development training programme on Bakery and Homestay, conducted by the department of tourism in collaboration with the department of skill development and entrepreneurship (DSDE), at the State Food Craft Institute.

The training programme is a component of DSDE’s Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojna (CMYKY), in which high-end skill development training is provided to the state’s unemployed youth free of cost.

20 successful trainees in Bakery and 30 in Homestay from across the state were awarded completion certificates by DSDE deputy director Gyati Kacho on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kacho urged the trainees to utilize their learnt skills and be successful entrepreneurs in their respective areas.

The trainees on their part expressed gratitude to the departments of tourism and DSDE for organizing the useful training programme.

The Bakery course focused on both theory and practical training, including preparation of cookies, muffins, sponge cakes, banana cakes, and basic cake decoration techniques with emphasis on hygiene, measurement and baking methods.

The Homestay course covered essential aspects such as understanding the concept of homestays, basic requirements, setting up and managing operations, guest handling, etiquette and manners, complaint handling, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

Both programs were conducted by highly experienced resource persons.

Another short-term training programme on ‘Front Office Management’ is currently underway, informed the State Food Craft Institute management officials.