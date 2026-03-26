HAWAI, 25 Mar: Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin emphasized the need for timely disbursement of government subsidies and loans to beneficiaries under schemes, like ANBY, ANKY, ANPY and ANMY.

Chairing a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Wednesday, the DC directed the State Bank of India to maintain close coordination with departments concerned and expedite the loan disbursement process.

He urged all officers to remain proactive and committed towards achieving targets within stipulated timelines, stressing that effective coordination and accountability are key to ensuring developmental outcomes.

Anjaw ZPC Chenumlu Mitti Khamblai emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among departments and grassroots institutions for effective implementation of schemes. She highlighted the need to address field-level challenges promptly and ensure that benefits of government programmes reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.

All ZPMs of the district, including Manchal ZPM Alemsi Kri, Chaglagam ZPM Gogrem Hagabre, Hayuliang-Goiliang ZPM Mantaw Bellai and Hawai-North Barun Massong also spoke on the occasion, highlighting various issues and concerns related to departmental functioning. They stressed the need for improved service delivery, better coordination, and timely resolution of local challenges to accelerate overall development in the district.

During the meeting, the DC and the ZPC launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan under NABARD for Anjaw district.

A detailed presentation on NABARD’s initiatives and interventions was delivered by district development consultant Mich B. Buda, highlighting opportunities for strengthening credit flow and rural development.

The progress and implementation status of various centrally sponsored schemes, state sponsored schemes and other key departmental programmes across the district were also reviewed.

Representatives from departments, including RWD, PWD, water resources, hydropower, power/electrical, education, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and ArSRLM presented updates on their respective activities. (DIPRO)