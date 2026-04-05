ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday exuded confidence that the NDA would return to power for a third consecutive term in Assam, saying the overwhelming response from people during election rallies in Lakhimpur district reflected growing support for the alliance and its development agenda in the Northeast.

Campaigning for NDA candidates in Nawboicha, Ranganadi and Lakhimpur constituencies of the neighbouring state, Khandu said the enthusiastic turnout at the rallies signalled strong public trust in the leadership of the NDA and its vision for a peaceful and prosperous region.

“The energy at the Sonapur higher secondary school playground today was incredible. The massive turnout sends a clear signal that the people are ready to bring the NDA back for a third term in Assam,” Khandu said in a post on X, after addressing a rally in support of AGP candidate Basanta Das in the Nawboicha constituency.

Highlighting the deep ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said the relationship between the two neighbouring states is rooted in shared progress and mutual support.

“The bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is unbreakable. Arunachal’s growth is powered by the hardworking people of Assam, and we remain fully committed to their welfare and dignity,” he said.

Later, addressing a gathering at Yuva Nagar in Ranganadi Assembly constituency, Khandu said the enthusiastic participation of people indicated a decisive shift in the political mood of the region.

“The spirit here is a powerful testament to the changing tide. The era of neglect is over, and long-pending Assam-Arunachal boundary issues have given way to peace and partnership under the double-engine government,” he said in another post.

Khandu said that with the BJP in power at the Centre and in both Assam and Arunachal, the focus has been on strengthening infrastructure, ensuring safety and accelerating economic growth.

“With the BJP at the Centre and in both states, we are focused on infrastructure, safety and prosperity. The strong support for BJP candidate Rishi Raj Hazarika shows that the constituency is ready for decisive and proactive leadership,” he said.

Referring to the longstanding border disputes between the two states, he said improved cooperation between the governments has ushered in a new era of peace and partnership.

“A dispute-free border ensures dignity and welfare for the hardworking people who contribute to the growth of both states,” Khandu added.

Addressing supporters in the Lakhimpur constituency, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said the Northeast is witnessing a historic transformation under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“For years, the story of the Northeast was one of untapped potential. But today that story has changed forever. The region, including Assam, is undergoing a historic transformation,” he said.

Khandu said Assam is shedding the tag of underdevelopment and steadily emerging as a hub of technology and industry.

“For too long, Assam’s potential was held back by neglect and instability, but today it is moving towards becoming India’s next semiconductor hub and a global centre of technology,” he said while appealing to voters to support BJP candidate Manab Deka.

“The energy at Lakhimpur today was unmistakable. The love and overwhelming support of the people is a clear sign of trust in a new direction for Assam and the Northeast,” he added.

Recalling the past challenges faced by the region, the chief minister said the Northeast has moved from a phase of neglect and insurgency to one of growth and opportunity.

“There was a time when our region was known for neglect, insurgency and underdevelopment. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast has a new identity of growth, opportunity and pride,” he added. (PTI)