ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik said that photography, beyond being an art form, is a powerful medium to document and preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and the unique diversity of its flora, fauna, and natural landscapes.

During a meeting with representatives of the Arunachal Photography Club (APC) at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday, he suggested that the APC should also focus on capturing and highlighting the state’s developmental strides, stating that showcasing these positive transformations would help build a sense of pride and optimism among the people, while also enhancing awareness of the government’s efforts.

On Friday, APC president Radhe Natung and its vice president Takam Arun called on the governor, apprised him of the club’s ongoing initiatives, and shared details about the APC’s upcoming photographic workshop-cum-exhibition, which aims to provide a creative space for photographers to showcase their talent and perspectives.

The governor, while conveying his good wishes for the upcoming photographic workshop-cum-exhibition, appreciated the dedication and vision of the APC, noting that such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing creativity and artistic expression.

He also underscored the importance of organising exhibitions that reflect the state’s developmental journey. He said that such platforms would celebrate historical progress and also create a meaningful dialogue between art, society, and development.

Encouraging the club to expand its outreach, the governor advised its representatives to actively engage with students in schools and colleges to adopt photography as a hobby. He said that inspiring young minds through photography can foster creativity, awareness, and a deeper connection with their surroundings. (Lok Bhavan)