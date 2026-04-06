Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Meje Taku has been elected as the president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) for 2026-2029, securing a decisive victory in the 27th general election, the final results of which were declared on Sunday.

According to the results of the last round (Round 25), conducted with a total of 5,604 votes cast, Taku polled 2,513 votes, defeating his nearest rival Debia Muj, who secured 1,552 votes, while Byabang Hapo Dui garnered 1,480 votes. Taku won the contest with a margin of 961 votes.

Taku belongs to Kakukao village in East Kameng district. He did his schooling from the government higher secondary school, Bazarline, Seppa, and graduation from Shillong, Meghalaya. He has already served as vice president (administration) of the AAPSU. He has championed various issues, ranging from social to educational and state security issues while serving as VP (admin), such as repatriation of stranded students during the Covid-19 crisis, and students’ scholarship issues.

In the vice-president (western) category, Lukken Kukken Gamlin emerged victorious with 2,323 votes, followed by Bengia Anthony (1,949) and Gachi Techi (1,023).

Mato Bui was elected general secretary with 2,644 votes, defeating Nun Pertin (1,374), Tali Gongo (853) and Thomas Jerang (605), registering a lead of 1,270 votes.

Among other key posts, Reri Tajo Rai won the co-convenor (women) seat with 2,363 votes, while Zentle Mosu secured the finance secretary’s position with the highest margin of 1,337 votes, polling 3,370 votes against Ajay Matam’s 2,033.

For the games and sports secretary post, Tana Tagi Tara won with 2,860 votes, defeating Nitin Yangfo (2,340). Kipa Arun was elected assistant games and sports secretary with 2,734 votes.

Tatkim Megu won the assistant education secretary’s post with 2,064 votes, narrowly defeating Likha Gago (2,016).

In other results, Neelam Gap secured the health and hygiene secretary’s post with 2,671 votes, Ronny Borang was elected chief editor with 3,065 votes, and Kocho

Nampe won the chief auditor’s post with 2,927 votes.

Likha Tebin was elected editor with 2,031 votes, while Techi Tannu won the secretary (women’s affairs) post with 2,938 votes.

The month-long AAPSU electioneering process was punctuated by flurries of violence and group clashes. The state’s apex students’ organisation’s election almost sieged the entire Dera Natung Government College campus.