The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved two hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh, with a total investment exceeding Rs.40,000 crore.

An amount of Rs. 26,069.50 crore has been approved for the 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, while Rs. 14,105.83 crore has been sanctioned for the 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project.

The Kamala project will be constructed across the Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts, with an estimated completion period of 96 months. It will comprise eight units of 210 MW each and one unit of 40 MW, and is expected to generate 6,870 million units (MU) of electricity annually. The project will be developed through a joint venture between NHPC Limited and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The state will receive 12% free power, along with an additional 1% allocated to the Local Area Development Fund.

The Centre will provide Rs. 4,743.98 crore for flood moderation and Rs.1,340 crore for infrastructure development for the Kamala project.

The Kalai-II project will be located on the Lohit River in Anjaw district. It will consist of six units of 190 MW each and one unit of 60 MW, and is expected to generate 4,852.95 million units of electricity annually. This project will be implemented through a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

With the approval of these mega projects, the state is poised to emerge as a major player in the hydropower sector in the country. While these figures are impressive, concerns over environmental degradation remain significant. Although development projects are welcome, Arunachal Pradesh is a biodiversity hotspot and one of the most ecologically fragile regions, prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes and landslides.

The government must take these factors into account, along with public concerns regarding potential displacement from their land. All such projects should meet strict environmental and community standards before implementation. The government should proceed cautiously to avoid future challenges.