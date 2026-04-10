ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: A one-day talk on career opportunities in anthropology was organized by the department of anthropology, Dera Natung Government College on Thursday.

Speaking as a resource person on the career opportunities in anthropology in India as well as abroad, associate professor and head of the department of anthropology of the Kolkata-based Mrinali Dutta Mahavidyapith, Dr. Suman Chakrabarty, stressed the four-fold method of biological, social and cultural, archaeology, and linguistic approaches in anthropology. He encouraged the students to interact with their families, peers, and social groups at the macro level and contribute to problem-solving and the upliftment of society by understanding cultural diversity.

During the programme, the students were enlightened that the best career option rests in the choice of mind. Individuals can contribute in different professions along with their anthropological knowledge.

Another invited speaker from Mrinali Dutta Mahavidyapith, associate professor (Dr.) Suchismita Sen Chowdhuri, asserted anthropology as a discipline that helps connect with people and diverse cultures through the fieldwork method.

She encouraged the students to take up career opportunities in academics, research institutes, non-governmental organizations, and civil services, and described anthropology as one of the scoring subjects in competitive exams.

Assistant professor and head of the department of anthropology at DNGC, Dr. Ratna Tayeng, also spoke. 108 students and faculty members of the department were present during the event.