BASAR, 13 Apr: The first phase of basic disaster response training programme, conducted by the Leparada District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to equip volunteers and local communities with essential safety measures and search-and-rescue techniques to effectively respond to natural calamities, concluded at the Sago community hall on 13 April.

The programme covered key aspects of disaster management, focusing on practical and theoretical knowledge. Participants were trained on earthquake safety measures such as evacuation procedures and identifying safe indoor spots; landslide response techniques, including avoiding danger zones and rescuing victims; flood preparedness strategies like evacuation planning and ensuring access to safe drinking water; and safety protocols during thunderstorms and lightning.

In addition to classroom sessions, hands-on training in search-and-rescue operations was conducted to enable volunteers to effectively locate and assist victims during emergencies.

As part of the initiative, the DDMA distributed essential items to identified village-level volunteers, including jerseys, ID cards, raincoats/umbrellas, torches, first aid kits, notepads and pens, along with informational pamphlets on the dos and don’ts during various natural disasters.

First aid kits were also provided to notified villages and schools.

The inaugural session was attended by the head GBs, GPCs and PRI members from all villages under Sago circle, nominated volunteers, village elders and DDMA staffers.

The training was imparted by LFM (SG) Karmo Riram from the fire station here as the resource person.

District Disaster Management Officer T Pema emphasised the critical role of community participation and the importance of equipping local volunteers with the necessary skills and knowledge for disaster preparedness and emergency response. Approximately 45 village volunteers actively participated in the training.

An official associated with the training programme stated that such initiatives are crucial in preparing communities to face natural disasters with confidence, adding that awareness of appropriate actions during emergencies can significantly reduce risks to life and property.

The training programme is being conducted in two phases across Sago and Tirbin circles of Leparada district. The second phase of the training is scheduled to be held from 17 to 19 April in Tirbin circle. (DIPRO)