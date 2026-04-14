TEZU, 13 Apr: The Lohit District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a meeting on monsoon preparedness here on Monday to review departmental readiness and strengthen coordinated response mechanisms ahead of the rainy season.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai described the preparedness exercise as crucial, particularly for Lohit district, which is prone to flooding due to its foothill geography. He identified vulnerable areas such as Duranallah, Tezu Nallah,Changliang, etc, and urged agencies, including the NHIDCL, to adopt preventive measures to safeguard roads and infrastructure from flood damage.

Recalling past incidents of farmers being stranded on river islands, he emphasised the role of local fishermen in rescue operations, and advocated integrating local knowledge and community resources into disaster response planning.

He further stressed the need for a scientific study of river behaviour, continuous monitoring of water levels by the Water Resources Department, and establishment of an additional 24/7 emergency contact number apart from the toll-free line. He called upon all departments to strictly adhere to the action plan and assured of full support for preparedness and response activities, while also seeking cooperation from the armed forces.

Chairing the meeting, Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi underscored the need for heightened vigilance and proactive planning. He directed all departments to remain on alert and ensure preparedness to avert any loss of life and property.

Lungphi emphasised on continuous evaluation of departmental readiness in line with assigned roles and responsibilities. He further instructed key executing departments such as PWD, Power, and PHED to keep adequate manpower and equipment in readiness, and stressed the importance of identifying and closely monitoring vulnerable locations across the district.

DDMO Ayang Yirang delivered a presentation on the incident response system, explaining its operational framework and the role of various stakeholders during disaster situations. She highlighted the responsibilities of each department and requested timely submission of data, inventories and inputs to facilitate the updating of the district disaster management plan.

ZPC Basanlu Dellang highlighted the importance of grassroots awareness, and noted that PRI members would play a vital role in disseminating information and ensuring community preparedness. She assured of full cooperation in strengthening outreach and local-level preparedness efforts.

The meeting was attended by Lohit SP Thutan Jamba, Tezu SDO Sotailum Bellai, Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba, representatives of the armed forces, heads of departments, and other officials. (DIPRO)