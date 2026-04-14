ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: A three-day workshop on ‘Life skills and personality development’ for NSS volunteers concluded at the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education here on Monday.

Altogether 72 NSS volunteers from different districts of the state took part in the workshop, which was spread across five technical sessions, wherein RGU Associate Professor Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, OSD (Tech) Nitin Kumar Tripathi, retired NSS regional director Dipak Kumar,and retired NSS regional director Sunil Kumar Basumatary shared various aspects of life skills and personality development with the participants.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Secondary Education Director Tanyang Tatak stressed the importance of life skills like communication, decision-making, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence that help individuals deal effectively with everyday challenges.

Higher Education Deputy Director Minto Ete in his address said that life skills and personality development training are not optional but essential. “They equip young individuals with the tools needed to navigate life confidently, make informed decisions, and contribute positively to society. Investing in these areas ensures a stronger, more capable generation ready to face the future,” he added.

NSS State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra stated that life skills and personality development are not just academic concepts but are essential tools that shape attitudes, enhance confidence, and prepare one to face the challenges of life with resilience and positivity.