MALIGAON, 13 Apr: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed a new cultural ground named after singing icon Zubeen Garg here in Assam to celebrate Bihu and other important cultural events.

The ‘Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli’ has various facilities, including a permanent stage area, dining hall, toilet complex, community space, and an all-weather ground, the NFR said in a release.

The release stated that the initiative is the NFR’s commitment to celebrating regional culture and honouring icons who have made significant contributions to society.

“The naming of the Bihutoli symbolises Garg’s enduring legacy, especially during Bihu, which holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam,” it said.

Attending a pre-Bihu event held recently at the newly developed ground, Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, expressed gratitude on behalf of the family for the honour bestowed upon the legendary artist.

The newly developed ground is all set to play host to the annual Rongali Bihu celebration being hosted by Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, Maligaon from 14 to 17 April.