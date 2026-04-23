Editor,

In Arunachal Pradesh, beef is not a controversy-it is culture. For generations, tribal communities have depended on cattle not only for food but also for identity, rituals, and economic security. Mithun and cattle are deeply woven into social life, symbolizing wealth, dignity, and tradition.

Against this backdrop, recent restrictions on the sale of beef in certain areas raise a serious question: whose values are being enforced, and at what cost?

Arunachal Pradesh has no blanket legal ban on beef consumption. Yet, administrative restrictions on its sale and slaughter are increasingly being felt on the ground. For a tribal society, where food habits have never been dictated by mainstream religious taboos, such measures risk undermining cultural autonomy.

The contradiction becomes sharper when viewed at the national level. States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh enforce strict cow slaughter laws. At the same time, India remains one of the world’s largest exporters of beef, primarily buffalo meat (carabeef), with exports exceeding $3 billion annually, according to APEDA. Uttar Pradesh, in fact, is a major hub of this export industry.

This dual reality exposes a selective approach: restriction in the name of sentiment in some spaces, and large-scale commercial export in others.

Of course, governance requires regulation. Slaughterhouses must meet hygiene standards, and urban areas need orderly systems. But regulation should not become a tool that indirectly erodes long-standing cultural practices.

For Arunachal Pradesh, the priority should be clear: protect indigenous traditions while improving systems-not replacing one with the other. The state’s pressing concerns remain infrastructure gaps, education, employment, and connectivity. Diverting attention toward culturally sensitive restrictions risks creating unnecessary friction.

The issue is not merely about beef. It is about whether a tribal state can retain its identity within a broader national framework without being compelled to conform.

Development should empower communities, not distance them from their roots.

Bompa Lomdak,

Naharlagun