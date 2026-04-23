Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to seek clarification from APSSB regarding the CGL Examination 2026. On 9 March 2026, an advertisement for posts such as UDCs, PAs, etc., was issued by APSSB, and the form-filling process was scheduled from 23 March to 16 April 2026.

However, it has been more than a week since the last date of form submission but no application link has been made available to date.

In this regard, we humbly request APSSB to provide an update at the earliest. At present, it remains unclear whether the examination will be conducted on the scheduled date or rescheduled. This uncertainty is adversely affecting our preparation.

We sincerely request the concerned authority to address this issue and provide clarity at the earliest.

An aspirant