56 Infantry Div GOC, guv discuss welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen, veer naris

LIKABALI, 25 Apr: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division, Major General Vivek Bakshi, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the military station here in Lower Siang district on Saturday, and the two held detailed discussions on the welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen and veer naris, and the importance of sustained community outreach as part of the Army’s people-centric engagement in the region.

The governor, who is at the Likabali military station in connection with the ex-servicemen rally scheduled on Sunday, emphasised that officers and troops serving in Arunachal Pradesh must continue to extend proactive support to ex-servicemen, particularly veer naris and their families, ensuring that every welfare entitlement and rehabilitation benefit meant for them reaches them in full measure and in time. He underscored that caring for those who have served the nation, and for the families of the fallen, is both a duty and a moral responsibility.

Highlighting education as a transformative tool of empowerment, the governor suggested that the division take forward dedicated educational initiatives for the children of veer naris and ex-servicemen, enabling them to complete quality education and prepare for meaningful careers, including opportunities to join the Indian armed forces as officers and in other ranks. He noted that such efforts would not only secure their future but also inspire a new generation to carry forward a tradition of service and patriotism.

The GOC briefed the governor on the welfare measures being undertaken by the 56 Infantry Division for veterans, war widows and local communities, and assured him of the Army’s continued commitment to strengthening these initiatives with sensitivity, outreach and sustained support. (Lok Bhavan)