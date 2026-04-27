NAMSAI, 26 Apr: The Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development (AHVDD) celebrated the World Veterinary Day on Saturday, bringing together policymakers, veterinary professionals, progressive farmers, and stakeholders from across the state.

Among the attendees were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agri & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, AHVDD Secretary YVJJ Rajsekhar, AHVDD Director Dr Danjan Longri, and Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, along with members of the Veterinary Association of Arunachal Pradesh, and others.

A key highlight of the event was an interactive session with progressive farmers from Namsai, Lohit, Changlang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts. The farmers engaged in piggery, mithun rearing, poultry, and allied sectors actively participated, sharing their success stories as well as challenges such as access to quality and affordable feed, financial linkages, and supply-demand gaps. The farmers have benefitted from the Atmanirbhar Bharat Pashupalan Yojana and have significantly increased their production. They also mentioned how the NLM and DDSUY schemes have supported them financially. At the same time, the shortcomings of these schemes were also highlighted by the farmers.

The DCM in his address highlighted the critical role of veterinarians in ensuring animal health, strengthening quarantine systems, promoting research and development, and advancing sustainable practices such as terrace cultivation. He also unveiled two research project reports titled ‘Survey of meat and meat by-products volume and their valuations in Itanagar’, and ‘A study on Monpa cattle in the high-altitude regions of Tawang’, underscoring the need for more such research initiatives.

Chai lauded the dedication of progressive farmers and emerging entrepreneurs in strengthening the rural economy, while the AHVDD secretary acknowledged the concerns faced by the farmers and emphasised the importance of accurate data collection and timely portal updates by veterinary officers to facilitate targeted government assistance.

Namsai District Veterinary Officer Dr Keshab Sarmah emphasised the cultural and economic significance of livestock in Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that livestock contributes significantly to the state’s economy, with milk production at 54%, meat at 39%, and egg production at 23%, collectively contributing Rs 47,823 crore to the state’s GSDP. He also emphasised the importance of youth participation and entrepreneurship.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of veterinary officers for their exemplary contributions in their respective districts, reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening the livestock sector and rural livelihoods. (DIPR)