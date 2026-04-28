LIKABALI, 27 Apr: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor said that cases like molestation, rape, fire accidents, and other cognisable offences should not be settled at the level of gaon buras (GBs).

He cautioned that any such cases settled without the knowledge of authorities, if later brought before a court of law, would hold those involved accountable.

Nyigyor said all such cases must be reported to the police and the authorities concerned.

He was speaking after inaugurating the apex customary court building of Lower Siang district here on Monday.

He also highlighted the importance of the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, as well as the upcoming 2027 population census.

He appealed to the GBs to extend full cooperation to officials engaged in these exercises, and assist in providing accurate electoral data, and reiterated his earlier appeal to the public to complete self-enumeration at their native place within the stipulated period.

Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor suggested renaming the ‘apex customary court’ to ‘district apex customary court’, noting that the present name gives the impression of it being the apex body for all customary courts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged the GBs to ensure fairness and impartiality while settling cases and to avoid any form of favouritism.

SP Bomken Basar described the responsibilities of the police and GBs as highly sensitive. He urged them to maintain discipline in order to uphold their dignity and credibility. Basar said that their role is not limited to settling disputes, but also extends to maintaining order at the village level, including regulating hunting of animals and birds, and discouraging the use of harmful chemicals while fishing.

Senior public leader Gumke Riba also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of coordination, law enforcement, and active public participation in governance and developmental initiatives.

The newly inaugurated apex customary court is expected to strengthen the traditional justice delivery system in the district by providing a dedicated space for customary legal proceedings.

Senior officials and community members expressed optimism that the facility would greatly benefit the people of the district.

The event was attended by Lower Siang District Gaon Bura & Buri Welfare Association president Jamar Karlo and secretary Geto Taba, along with GBs from various circles of the district. (DIPRO)