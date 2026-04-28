MUMBAI, 27 Apr: Aparajita Sarangi, who heads the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining a bill on the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers facing criminal charges, on Monday said the panel is gathering views from all stakeholders of the ruling and opposition sides.

After holding discussions with the Maharashtra government, Sarangi said the proposed legislation would be a milestone in strengthening India’s democratic framework.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to automatically remove prime ministers, chief ministers and ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for over 30 consecutive days for crimes punishable by five or more years in prison.

Sarangi said the JPC is considering the views of all stakeholders from the ruling side or the opposition, and after analysing all inputs, the committee will prepare its report and submit it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“We will analyse all views and incorporate them while preparing our report,” Sarangi said.

Sarangi said the committee is examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The JPC chairperson said the proposed amendments seek changes to Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution to ensure that individuals holding high constitutional offices, including ministers, chief ministers and the prime minister, remain accountable to the people.

She said the JPC, comprising 31 MPs, has been holding extensive consultations since its first meeting on 4 December, 2025, in New Delhi.(PTI)