Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Apr: A Class 12 student of Vidhya Bharti Institute, identified as Gipo Nyokir,was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at the institute here on 24 April.

As per an FIR lodged by the victim’s family members, an official of the institute called the father over the phone and informed that Nyokir had died.

Upon receiving the information, Nyokir was rushed to the TRIHMS by the family members, where he was declared dead.

The family alleged that, after observing the condition of the body and the surrounding circumstances, the death appears highly suspicious. “There was no prior information regarding any serious illness of the deceased,” they added.

The family has called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of death, and for necessary legal action against any person found responsible, in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that the police have registered the case and investigation has started.