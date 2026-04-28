Khandu seeks continued support from Centre

NEW DELHI, 27 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Sunday and sought continued support for strengthening critical infrastructure in Arunachal.

Extending gratitude on behalf of the people of the state, Khandu said the state has witnessed unprecedented development in infrastructure, especially in the border districts, which has not only strengthened security along the international borders but also uplifted the lives of the locals residing there.

The two held detailed discussion on connectivity needs in the state, particularly focusing on the strategic Akajan-Likabali-Bame corridor that includes the all-important bridge over the Taro Tamak river. This road connects the plains of Assam with remote border districts of Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi.

It may be noted that almost all sections of this strategic road are being undertaken by the BRO.

The defence minister assured Khandu that all proposals and projects in Arunachal would be considered in right earnest.

“We are grateful to Rajnath ji for his unwavering support towards the development of border infrastructure and the transformation of forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said on Sunday evening. (CM’s PR Cell)