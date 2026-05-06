TAWANG, 5 May: Around 500 NCC cadets from Tawang, East Kameng, West Kameng and Bichom districts are participating in the combined annual training camp (CATC) of the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, which commenced at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here on 3 May.

The primary objective of the 10-day camp is to provide structured training while fostering unity, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets. The training programme will include activities like weapon training, drill, map reading, firing practice, firefighting, and self-defence. In addition, cadets will gain exposure to weapon displays and attend informative sessions on disaster management and life-saving skills.

The camp will also feature a series of lectures delivered by experienced civil and military personnel. (DIPRO)