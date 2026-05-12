[Litem Eshi Ori]

NIGLOK, 11 May: Two cadets from the Sainik School here in East Siang district have passed the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) written examinations, 2026.

The successful cadets are Alok Kumar Singh and Aditya Raj.

Sainik School Principal Col Anant Thapan congratulated the students and stated that this success is a matter of pride for the school as well as the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The school’s excellence, discipline, leadership qualities, and military training-based education system have played an important role in achieving this success,” he said, and added that the cadets’ achievement would inspire the youths of Arunachal to build careers in the armed forces.

He expressed gratitude for the continuous support and encouragement received from parents, the school, the local board of administration, state government officials, teachers, and staff members.

“This achievement will further enhance the reputation of the Sainik School and strengthen people’s trust,” he said.