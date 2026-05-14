ITANAGAR, 13 May: Special Lok Adalats will be held from 21 to 23 August to mark the culmination of the Samadhan Samaroh 2026 (Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonization Across Nation).

The Samadhan Samaroh was launched on 21 April this year by the SC to resolve pending cases through consent-based settlement mechanisms.

The apex court has called upon advocates, litigants, and stakeholders to actively participate in the process. Parties can choose to attend proceedings either physically or virtually through an online platform, ensuring wider accessibility and convenience.

To facilitate participation, the court has provided an online application system. Interested parties can apply through the Google Form link: https://forms.gle/jqxefqF4BCWzukoP6 or SC website https://www.sci.gov.in/. The last date for submission of applications is 31 May.

A dedicated One Stop Centre has been established within the Supreme Court complex to assist applicants and provide necessary information. Helpline numbers 011-23112428 and 011-23112528, along with email support at speciallokadalat2026@sci.nic.in, have been made available.