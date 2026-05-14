ITANAGAR, 13 May: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday congratulated veteran leader N. Rangasamy on taking oath as Puducherry CM for a fifth term, expressing confidence that the Union Territory would continue to witness progress under his leadership.

In a post on X, Khandu said Rangasamy’s continued acceptance among the people was a testament to his dedication towards the growth and well-being of Puducherry.

He said the Union Territory would continue to make strides in infrastructure, tourism, youth empowerment, healthcare and economic development under the veteran leader’s stewardship.

“Warmest congratulations to Shri N. Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry again. My heartfelt best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure ahead in service of the people,” Khandu added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended congratulations to Rangasamy, describing his return to office as a reflection of the people’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

In a social media post, Mein said the NDA remained committed to the development, welfare and progress of Puducherry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wished the new government a successful tenure focused on good governance, inclusive growth and public welfare.

Veteran political leader and founder of the All India N R Congress, Rangasamy took oath as Puducherry CM for the fifth time.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy and his cabinet colleagues.

Two other leaders, Malladi Krishna Rao from the regional party and A. Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government. (PTI)